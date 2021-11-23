Minor Tribal Girl Abducted, Raped In Keonjhar

Anandapur: A minor tribal girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped at a village under Ghasipura police limits in the Keonjhar district on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Bapuram Beshra of Raghunathpur village.

According to sources, the victim was kidnapped while she was going to her school on Monday morning. The accused took her to an isolated place and raped her before fleeing the spot.

A complaint was lodged with the police station and the police started an investigation into the matter after launching a manhunt to nab the accused.