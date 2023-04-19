Minor Siblings Meet Watery Grave In Budhabalang River In Balasore

Baisinga: Two minor siblings drowned while bathing in Budhabalang river near Balasore on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the villagers first rescued one of them while drowning but the doctor declared him dead at Baisinga hospital.

Sources said, Tusharkanta (10), son of Gyanaranjan Panda of Patuka Sasan village, on Mayurbhanj-Balasore border, and his nephew, son of Bikas Panda of Guhyapal village had gone to bathe in the Budhabalang river ghat on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the duo fell into strong currents and were swept away. Tushar was first rescued and admitted to the nearby Basinga Hospital. But, the doctor declared him brought dead.

Later, Remuna fire service and rescue personnel recovered the dead body of the another minor boy after about two hours.

A pall of gloom descended in the village following the death of the minor siblings