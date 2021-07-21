Minor Siblings Drown In Brahmani River, Bodies Fished Out

Jajpur: Bodies of two minor brothers, who drowned in Brahmani River at Kothidihi village in Mangalpur panchayat under Dharmasala police limits of Jajpur district on Tuesday, were retrieved from the river today.

The deceased were identified as Sahil (11) and Sahid (10).

Reportedly, the duo had left their house yesterday afternoon for playing but had not returned home till late in the evening.

Later, the family members launched a frantic search. During the search, they found the clothes of the two brothers on the bank of the Brahmani River.

Subsequently, the villagers launched a search operation in the water. However, the bodies were retrieved from the river this morning.