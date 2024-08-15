Minor Siblings Charred to Death as Fire Engulfs House in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Two minor siblings were charred to death in a fire tragedy at Balrampur village under Rajnagar police limits on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Anupama Sahani (11) and her brother Rishi (9), children of Sukant Sahani, a migrant labourer.

The mishap occurred at around 8:30 am when Sukant and his wife Anita were working outside their hut, and the children were inside.

The couple heard an explosion from inside their house and the children screaming. Sukant spotted the flames and called for help. But the villagers could not help as the fire had engulfed the house with plumes of smoke around it.

Finally, when the fire was doused, the charred bodies of the minor siblings were retrieved. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragedy.