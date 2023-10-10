Minor Siblings Beg To Raise Money for Father’s Post-death Rites in Balasore

Balasore: In a tear-jerking incident, a young boy and girl were discovered on Monday in Pahana village, Basta block, Balasore district, soliciting from door to door for money to pay for their father’s post-death rites.

According to available information, Rabindra Mukhi’s family has been residing in the village in a thatched home covered in polythene. Rabindra toiled assiduously to provide for his family of five, which consisted of his wife, two children, and their grandma.

But sorrow hit the family a week ago when Rabindra went away from an unidentified condition. He was the only one in his family who made money. It is increasingly difficult for the family to make ends meet. They must also carry out Rabindra’s post-death rites following an ancient tradition.

The little kids had no choice but to go door to door begging in their neighborhood to raise money for their father’s final ritual.

“Our father died after battling an unidentified illness. To carry out his post-death rites, we are left with no choice but to beg from door to door,” claimed Prabhati Mukhi, Rabindra’s daughter.

The young kids have since been willing to keep learning and realize their father’s dream.

“I have two young kids. We have no idea how to balance our budget after my husband’s sudden dismissal. Ashamani Mukhi, Rabindra’s wife, said they must beg to carry out their father’s funeral rites.

The fact that the young children were made to beg at a young age when they ought to have been studying and playing has surprised several locals.

The government must provide the struggling family with assistance so they can eat, locals have requested.