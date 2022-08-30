Minor Reshuffle In OPS Cadres: Two Officers Get New Postings

Cuttack: The Odisha government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle in the OPS cadre. A notification in this regard has been issued by the State Police Headquarters.

As approved by the State Police Establishment Board, Deepak Kumar Gochhayat, SDPO, Bargarh has been transferred and posted as DSP, Headquarters, Mayurbhanj instead of DSP, PCR Cell, Kendrapada.

Similarly, Chandra Sekhar Sabar, currently posted as DSP, Kalahandi will now head as DSP, Headquarters, Sonepur instead of SDPO, Khariar, Nuapada.