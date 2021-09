Bhubaneswar: The state government effected a minor reshuffle in the Odisha Police Service (OPS) cadre on Friday.

The government transferred OPS Mayadhar Sethi and posted him as I/C DCP, Traffic Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

While OPS Chittaranjan Samant was posted as I/C Superintendent of Police-2, Special Branch, OPS Rabi Naryan Shi was posted as Superintendent of Police, PMT.

Similarly, OPS Pradyumna Kumar Jena has been posted as IUCAW, Cuttack.