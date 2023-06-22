Minor Reshuffle In IAS Cadre: Gajapati District Gets New Collector

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday effected a minor reshuffle in IAS cadre in which two officers were assigned to new posts.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued a notification into this effect.

As per the order, 2012-batch IAS officer Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, at present Director of Fisheries Cuttack with additional charges of OPDC MD Bhubaneswar, has been appointed as Collector & District Magistrate of Gajapati.

Similarly, 2015-batch IAS officer Lingaraj Panda, serving as Collector & District Magistrate of Gajapati, has been transferred and appointed as Director of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development Department.