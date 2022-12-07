Minor Maid Tortured, Dumped Along Road In Bhubaneswar; Employer Held

Bhubaneswar: An 11-year-old girl who was engaged as a domestic help, was allegedly dumped along the road in Nayapalli area after being tortured by the employer.

Reportedly, the girl was engaged as a domestic help in a house in Salia Sahi area in the city. However, the employer and his family members allegedly tortured her regularly.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the girl and immediately informed the childline about the same.

On being informed, the childline officials reached the spot, rescued the girl and admitted her to the Capital hospital. Following this, the Childline members lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

More details are awaited.