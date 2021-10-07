Minor Injured In Explosion In Ganjam Village

Ganjam: An eight-year-old child sustained critical injuries in an explosion inside a house at Medinpur village under Kodala Police Station in Ganjam’s Khallikote.

According to sources, the mishap took place this afternoon when the child along with his family was in the house.

Suddenly, a explosion took place and following which, the child became critical howver, the exact reason behind the explosion is unknown.

Immideately, the minor was admitted at Kodala CHC later he has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.