Minor Girl’s Wedding With Stray Dog: Dhenkanal Collector Orders Enquiry

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi has ordered an enquiry into the incident of a minor girl being married to a stray dog in Debagana Sahi of Karagola panchayat under Kankadahada block of Dhenkanal district.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Kankadahada and District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) have been ordered to conduct an enquiry into the bizarre incident.

The Collector has ordered the officers to conduct an enquiry and take stern action against the culprits.