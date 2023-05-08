Minor girl’s body with slit throat found

Angul: In a shocking incident, the body of minor girl, who was allegedly hacked to death by a young man, was found today morning in Kuio village in Angul district.

A few years ago, the minor girl of a family who came from Daura village and lived in Kuyo village has been accused of being killed. Ranjan Behera of Gunduri village of Angul Kaniha area went to the girl’s house early this morning and hacked her to death.

The father of the deceased girl has accused one Ranjan Behera of Bada Gunduri village of Angul of going to the minor’s house and hacking him to death.

The girl was admitted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Police reach the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The family of the deceased has demanded the arrest of the accused. After the arrest of the killer, the real truth behind the murder will be known, cops said.