Minor girl sustains burn injury inside Puri Srimandir

Puri: A minor girl sustained burn injury inside the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri and was shifted to the District headquarters hospital for treatment on Friday.

According to sources, a family from Hyderabad has gone to the temple for darshan. While they were moving about in the temple the minor girl’s clothes caught fire from a burning diya (earthen lamp).

Fortunately, the family members doused the fire. She was taken to hospital for burn injury treatment.

In yet another bizarre incident on Friday, a stray dog attacked a two-year-old child in front of the temple gate inside the barricades and left him in a pool of blood.

According to reports, a family from Balugaon was standing within the barricades with their two-year-old child before entering the temple. Suddenly a dog attacked the boy and injured his eye. He was shifted to hospital.