Nabarangpur: The mutilated dead body of an 11-year-old girl was found dumped in a bush on the backside of a school in Kantagaon village within Tentulikhunti police station limits in Nabarangpur district on Tuesday.

Reportedly, police have started an investigation while locals suspect the minor girl was raped and murdered and her body dumped in the backside of the school.

After the minor’s body was discovered, police reached the scene and started collecting evidence. However, tension continued to prevail in the locality as the villagers demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Tentulikhunti police station IIC Mr Gopal Krishna, and Nabarangpur SDPO Krishna Chandra Bhatra were at the crime scene for investigation.