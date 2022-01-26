Minor Girl Raped In Puri: Absconding Accused Nabbed

Bhubaneswar: The police on Wednesday arrested a man, identified as Mahesh Mohanty, who has been accused of raping a five-year-old girl in Puri Town.

According to police, Mohanty was nabbed from a house on Puri-Bhubaneswar road today.

As per reports, the five-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the rooftop of a house in Puri town on Sunday, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

, the accused, who happens to be an acquaintance of the victim’s family, forcefully took the minor girl, while she playing near her home, to a Rooftop and outraged her modesty.

On hearing the girl crying, her mother rushed to the roof and found that the accused had fled from the spot.

The victim was initially admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital. Later, she was shifted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. The family members of the victim have lodged an FIR in Puri Sadar police station.