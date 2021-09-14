Minor Girl Killed In Wall Collapse Incident In Ganjam

Ganjam: A 6-year-old girl was killed while six more children sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident at Ramchandrapur village under Dharakot police limits in Ganjam district.

As per reports, the incident took place while the children were playing near the wall when suddenly the wall collapsed on them. Following this, one of the minors was killed on the spot while others sustained grievous injures.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)