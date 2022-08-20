Minor Girl Killed, 2 Minor Boys Critical After Tree Falls On House In Balasore

Balasore: A minor girl was killed while two other minor boys sustained critical injury after a tree fell on the house due to incessant rain in Balasore district on Saturday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Samina Khatoon, the daughter of Sheikh Ansoor Ali of Khadagapala.

According to reports, the incident took place while the family members of Ansoor Ali were sleeping in their house a teak tree fell on their house due to heavy and incessant rainfall as well as strong wind. Subsequently, the three children of Ansoor got pressed under the tree.

On getting information, locals rushed to the spot, rescued the three and admitted them at the Baliapala Community Health Centre.

However, as the health condition of one of the three kids deteriorated, she was shifted to a Cuttack hospital but succumbed to the injury on the way to the hospital.