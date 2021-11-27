Minor Girl Goes Missing From Neighbourhood In Balasore

Balasore: A 2.5-year-old baby girl allegedly went missing at Nima village under Basta police limits in Balasore district from her neighbourhood on Saturday.

According to reports, the minor girl had gone to her neighbour’s house this morning on the occasion of Prathamastami. However, she didn’t return after long hours.

Following this, her father lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, the neighbours have claimed that she left their house after having pancakes. Police have started a search to trace the missing child.