Minor Girl Gangraped In A Car By Friends In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a group of five minors inside a Mercedes car in Hyderabad. An MLA’s son was allegedly involved in the incident.

The girl’s father has filed a complaint and a rape case has been registered against five minors for the alleged gang rape on May 28.

According to police sources, the survivor had gone to Amnesia pub at Jubilee Hills on May 28 with the accused. At around 5:30 pm, she got into a car with her friends who were supposed to drop her home.

Police sources said that a couple or more men got into the car on its way and gang-raped her inside the vehicle.

The girl’s father has registered a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Police Station against five minor boys for allegedly raping his minor daughter.

The police have registered cases against the accused under sections 354, 323 of the IPC and Section 9 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway.