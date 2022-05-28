Minor Girl Gang Raped On Pretext Of Job In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by a man and his aide on the pretext of a job in Damiguda village in the Kandhamal district.

The prime accused person has been identified as Santosh Digal (31), who was arrested from Adasikupa village under G.Udayagiri police limits.

According to reports, Santosh with his aid took the minor girl to Damiguda village on a motorcycle where they raped her in an under-construction house at night.

They kept her there for three days and later shifted to another location at Kalinga village from where the victim managed to escape and informed her family about the incident.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s family, G.Udayagiri Police swung into action. A team of G.Udayagiri Police raided various locations and apprehended Santosh Digal from Adasikupa village.