Minor Girl Found Dead In Pond In Jajpur

Jajpur: The body of a minor girl, who had gone to attend tuition class, was found in a pond near Nandipur Chhak under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Amrita Dash (15), daughter of Amulya Dash of Barikula village.

According to reports, the girl had gone to the tuition class last evening. As she didn’t return, her family members searched for her at various places in the locality. Later, they found the body of the girl floating in the pond.

She was rushed to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Though the reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained, family members of the deceased alleged that she was murdered and the body was thrown into the pond.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.