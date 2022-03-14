Minor Girl Ends Life Fearing Police Atrocity In Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A minor girl allegedly ended her life in fear of police atrocity in Haveli village of Jagatsinghpur district’s Palli panchayat on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim was with her two younger sisters when some people knocked at their house last night claiming to be police. As the sisters did not open the doors, the accused persons left the place after threatening them to return back in the morning and arrest them.

Thereafter the sisters went to sleep however, later the two young girls found their elder sister hanging from the ceiling fan.

Following this, the family members of the deceased and the villagers staged a road blockade with the dead body demanding action against the police officers.