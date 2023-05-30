Minor Girl Dies After Iron Pipes Kept For Drain Work Fall On Her In Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was killed after huge iron pipes used in the construction of box drains fell on her on the Kesharpur-Gamhadia road under Purighat police station in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased girl identified as S. Mohini (17) is a plus 2 student of Emarti Devi Women’s College. She was staying with her parents in a rented house at Nua Rausapatana in the town.

The unfortunate incident took place at around 11 am when Mohini walked on an old concrete bridge on the main drain connecting Kesharpur to Gamhadia. Heavy iron pipes, which were kept on the bridge for the construction of box drain, accidentally fell on the girl.

She got stuck under the huge pipe. Local people rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the girl, but failed.

Later, fire fighters and Purighat police reached the spot and engaged a crane and Hydra machine to lift out the pipes which fell on the girl.

Remaining under the pipes for around 45 minutes, the girl was rescued and immediately admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital with major injuries from her waist to feet.

Despite all efforts, doctors could not save her. She succumbed to her injuries in the afternoon.

The incident triggered tension in the area as locals demanded action against the contractor and JIKA authorities who undertook the work, for reckless work.

According to reports, Mohini’s father S. Krishna works as a cobbler while mother Hema worked as a maid.