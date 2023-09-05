Minor Girl Death: Former Mahanga Block Chief Sarat Nayak Granted Bail By Orissa High Court

Cuttack: The former block chairman of Mahanga, Sarat Nayak, one of the accused in minor girl death case, received breather from Orissa High Court.

The court granted Nayak conditional bail in connection with the mysterious death of Mahanaga minor school girl.

Nayak and Gokan High School PET Anupam Ray were arrested a after an audio clip purportedly containing the conversation between Nayak and Ray’s mother went viral.

The girl, a resident of Jagatsinghpur is a student of Gokan High School.

On the basis of the audio call, the Cuttack Rural Police investigated the case and today the former block chairman Sharat Nayak and Physical Education Teacher Anupam Ray were arrested and forwarded to the court.

According to reports, after the death of the minor girl on June 18, the body was cremated without informing the police and the ashes were thrown into the water to destroy the evidence.

Later, the former block chairman Nayak threatened PET Anupam’s mother over the phone and demanded Rs 70,000 for destroying the evidence and disposing of the case.

As per reports, during the investigation and checking of call detail records of the minor girl and the accused PET, the police came to know both of them were in a love relationship. PET Anupam Ray, a resident of Cheligadia village in Jagatsinghpur, was staying on rent in the house of the deceased minor girl at Shukhuapada village.

On the instructions of Cuttack Rural Superintendent of Police Mihir Panda, Cuttack Rural Additional SP Krishnachandra Patnaik conducted a high-level investigation into the incident. On the basis of the investigation, the police registered a case 260/23 suo motu in Mahanga police station and arrested both Sarat Nayak and Anupam Ray.