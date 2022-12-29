Minor Girl Dead, Another Critical After Soil Collapses In Nabarangpur

Raighar: In a tragic incident, a minor girl died after being trapped under soil while it caved in at Nakatisimoda village under Raighar block in Nabarangpur district on Thursday.

Another girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital in critical condition while three others had narrowly escaped the major mishap.

Five girls of Nakatisimoda village- Budini Gond (14), Sibaratri Gond (13),Sabita, Buri and Gudi Gond, had gone to a nearest forest hill to collect soil for house repairing.

Budin and Sibaratri had collected soil while a portion of hill caved in. Buduni Gond died on the spot while Sibaratri sustained critical injuries.

Three others, who stood outside, immediately informed villagers who rushed to the spot and rescued the girls.

The critically injured girl was first admitted to Jodinga primary health centre and later shifted to Umerkote after condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police, tehsildar and Revenue Officer reached the spot and started investigation.

Congress leader Partha Gond also rushed to village and met the bereaved families. He demanded adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased and injured.