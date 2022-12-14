Minor Girl Critical In Acid Attack In Delhi; 1 Suspect Detained

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two bike-brone miscreants threw acid at a minor girl in Delhi under Mohan Garden police station. Critically injured girl has been hospitalized and is currently undergoing treatment.

A 17-year-old victim raised suspicion over two people known to her following which police detained one of them. He is being questioned, police said.

A police control room (PCR) call was received at around 9 am on Wednesday regarding an acid attack incident on a girl in the Mohan Garden Police Station area.

The entire scene was captured on a CCTV camera. The visuals show the two girls walking by the roadside when a bike slows down and one of the riders throws a liquid substance from a glass at the 17-year-old. She is then seen holding her face and running, clearly in extreme pain.