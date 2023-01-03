Minor Girl Critical After Falling Into Pan Of Hot Oil

Anandapur: A minor girl suffered serious burn injuries after she accidentally fell into pan containing hot oil at Khalpal village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district today.

According to reports, the minor was sitting near her father at the eatery shop when she accidentally fell into the pan containing hot oil.

Following the incident, she was rescued and rushed to the hospital, said sources.

More details awaited.