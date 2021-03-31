Koraput: Police have detained a minor girl for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account of a woman and posting objectionable photos of her on the social networking site in Koraput district.

According to available information, the minor girl had a dispute with the woman. In order to take revenge, she had created a fake Id five months ago and uploaded obscene images on it, sources informed.

Reportedly, the matter came to light after the woman lodged a complaint with the police.

On the basis of the FIR, police registered a case and launched a probe in this regard.

Police traced the IP address and came to know that the minor girl had created the Fake FB account and uploaded lewd posts with an intention to take revenge on the woman.

The police have detained the minor girl and also seized girl’s smartphone from her possession.