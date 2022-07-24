Minor Girl Burnt Alive In Balasore Village

Balasore: A minor girl was allegedly burnt alive at Baringia village under Khaira police limits in Balasore district.

According to reports, police have arrested the accused, identified as Dayanidhi Jena.

According to reports, the minor girl had been to a shop in the morning. Meanwhile, Dayanidhi forcibly took the minor girl to an abandoned toilet. He then poured kerosene on the body of the minor and set her ablaze.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the accused man has been arrested under relevant Sections of IPC and forwarded to court.