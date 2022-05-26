Minor Girl Blackmailed, Raped In Sambalpur’s Kuchinda; 1 Held, Another On The Run

Kuchinda: A youth has been arrested on charges of outraging the modesty of a minor girl in the Kuchinda police station area and making videos of the shameful act viral on social media. However, another accused in the case is on the run.

According to reports, during the lockdown period, two accused identified as, Badal Minj and Naren Majhi, raped the minor in 2020 while she was returning home from tuition at around 8 pm.

During this, they recorded a video of the minor girl and threatened to kill her entire family member if she discloses about them to anyone. Later, the duo raped the girl multiple times by blackmailing her with the nude videos.

The matter came to the fore after the minor girl revealed her ordeal before the Matron of her school’s hostel, who then informed the parents about the matter.

Following this, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the Kuchinda police station against the accused.

On the basis of the complaint, Kuchinda police registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and the accused has been forwarded to the court, said IIC Subhankar Seth. Another accused in the case is on the run and efforts are underway to apprehend him, the police official added.

