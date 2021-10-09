Minor Girl Alleges ‘Misbehaviour’ Inside Srimandir, Servitor Detained

Puri: A servitor was detained for allegedly misbehaving a minor girl on the premises of the Jagannath Temple in Puri district.

According to reports, the incident occurred two days ago when the minor girl had gone to Srimandir for darshan and she complained that a servitor molested her near the Baman temple

Following this, the family member of the minor lodged a complaint with the Singhadwara Police. Acting on a plaint, police detained the accused for questioning in this regard.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.