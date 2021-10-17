Minor Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in the Sunabeda area of the Koraput district.

The matter came to light when an FIR was lodged with Maidalpur Police limits in Nabarangpur district in this connection by the family members of the girl.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Takri and Umesh Harijan, residents of Semla village.

According to the complainant, two accused abducted the girl in a car while she had gone to attend nature’s call to a ground near her house.

They took her to Sunabeda and kept her there at an undisclosed place where Santosh raped her for three days. Later, he took her to Semla in Koraput’s Nandapur area.

In the meantime, the family of the minor girl got information regarding the whereabouts of their daughter and rescued her from Santosh’s village on October 15.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Maidalpur police station. The family members of the victim demanded stringent action against the accused. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.