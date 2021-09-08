Minor Found Hanging From Tree In Malkangiri Village

Malkangiri: The body of a girl in her teens, was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances at Goriguda village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after a missing 15-year-old girl, identified as Krishna Madhi, daughter of Dula Madhi was found hanging from a tree outside the village

According to sources, the girl went out of her house to ease herself but when she didn’t return, her family members’ search ended when they found her hanging from a tree

Kalimela police however, said a preliminary probe suggested she committed suicide by hanging herself with her dupatta. Further investigations are underway.