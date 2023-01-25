Minor Boy’s Body Recovered From Neighbour’s House In Ganjam

Ganjam: The body of a four-year-old boy was recovered from his neighbour’s house at Mundamarie village under the Dharakote block of Ganjam district.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as Nitesh Patra.

According to reports, Nitesh had gone missing on Monday evening. Following this, his family members started a frantic search to trace Nitesh in the locality.

After being informed, the family members rushed to Srikant’s house and first spotted Nitesh’s slippers. After that, they searched the entire house and recovered Nitesh’s blood-stained body. The family members have alleged that Nitesh was beaten to death.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

More details are awaited.