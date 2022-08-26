Minor Boy Trapped In Sand In Paradip, Dies

Paradip: A 10-year-old boy died after being trapped in the sand on the premises of the proposed Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) project near Sandhakuda Basti in Paradip area of Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Subham Mallik, son of Narayan Mallik of Sandhakuda Basti.

According to reports, the minor had gone to the play at the project area at around 12 noon. However, he did not return home. Following this, family members searched for him, they found his body near the sand.

On getting information, Jatadhar Muhan Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area and the family and villagers demanded compensation from NRL.