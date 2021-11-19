Minor Boy Swept Away While Sailing Miniature Boats In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A minor boy was swept away by the strong water current at Buddheswari Brahmani ghat near Bhuban in the Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, the incident occurred this morning while the minor had gone for sailing miniature boats at Buddheswari Brahmani on the occasion of Kartika Purnima.

While sailing miniature boats, he accidentally slipped into the water and was swept away by the strong water current.

Till the last report came in, a search operation is underway in this regard.