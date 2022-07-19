Minor Boy Swept Away By Floodwaters In Ganjam, Rescued

Ganjam: A minor boy who was being swept away by floodwaters was rescued by a fireman in Bellaguntha area of Ganjam district on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the minor boy was crossing the road on his bicycle when he fell into the water and got swept away.

Meanwhile, a fireman who had gone to take the stock of the rainy situation in the area saw the child. He immediately jumped into the water and rescued the boy. He later rushed the boy to a nearby hospital.

Worth mentioning that due to torrential rains for the past few days, water was flowing around 2 to 3 feet over the Thengadhar road in Bellaguntha.