Minor Boy Suffers Burn Injuries After Coming In Contact With Lamp In Srimandir

Puri: A minor boy suffered burn injuries on his hand after he came in contact with burning earthen lamp inside Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Friday.

The hand of boy has been burnt by the flame of the lamp. The accident happened when a servant was walking around with a lamp on the donation plate near Bhitar Katha inside the shrine. The incident took place when Hemant Kumar Bhuikua and Lipika Samantharai were having darshan of Lord Jagannath in the temple.

The boy’s left hand has been blown off due to the fire contact. The minor boy is recovering after first aid.