Minor Boy Killed Over Past Enmity In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A five-year-old boy was killed by a youth at M.V 19 village in Malkangiri allegedly over previous enmity on Saturday. After committing the crime, the accused, Bikash Ray has surrendered before the police.

According to sources, Bikash had killed the boy at his home. Subsequently, he hid the body at an abandoned place in order to conceal the crime.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents filed a police complaint after failing to find him in the village. However, Bikash surrendered before the police, sources said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigations are underway, sources added.