Minor Boy Killed After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle In Sonepur

Sonepur: In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a minor boy was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Khambeswaripali in Sonepur district.

The deceased has been identified as Milan Behera (7), son of Arun Behera, a resident of Kunjamahul village under Subalaya police station limits.

Reportedly, the unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the minor while he was playing in the village. He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition. However, doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

On intimation, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.