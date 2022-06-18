Minor Boy Hacks Mother To Death As She Refuses To Give Money For New Clothes

Keonjhar: A minor boy allegedly hacked his mother to death for not giving him money to purchase new clothes at Uparabarada village under Nayakote police station of the mineral-rich Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the minor boy had requested his mother to give him Rs 500 to buy new clothes on the occasion of the Raja celebration. However, his mother refused to do so. Following which, he attacked her with a sharp weapon killing her on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.