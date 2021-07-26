Minor Boy Goes Missing In Subarnarekha River

Balasore: A 12-year-old boy went missing in Subarnarekha river in the Balasore district. The boy has been identified as Shubham Rana.

As per reports, the incident took place while Shubham had gone to fetch water from the river when he accidentally went deep into the river and was swept away by the flow.

On being informed Firefighters reached the spot. However, they were unable to trace Shubham. Later, the rescue operation is on by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF).