Minor Boy Goes Missing In Nayagarh, Kidnapping Suspected

Nayagarh: A 12-year-old boy has gone missing from Odagaon region of Nayagarh district on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the boy had gone to attend private tuition. However did not return home, following which his family members launched a frantic search but in vain.

With no option left, the family member of the minor lodged a missing complaint with the local police in this regard.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation in this regard. The bicycle of the minor boy has been recovered, the police said and added that a special team has been formed to trace the missing boy.