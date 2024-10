Baripada: A six-year-old boy drowned in Subarnarekha Canal near Maharajpur on the outskirts of Baripada city on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Thakra, son of Dakshina Murmu.

According to reports, the minor boy drowned in the canal when he had gone to take a bath without informing his family. Locals pulled out the minor’s body and intimated Bhanjapur police.

After reaching the scene, the police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...