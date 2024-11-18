Cuttack: A minor boy was reportedly killed after he came in contact with a live wire at Cuttack Bali Yatra on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Biswaprakash Manthan (17), a native of Jagatsinghpur district and studying in Plus II at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Tulsipur, Cuttack.

As per reports, the incident occurred while Biswaprakash was standing near decorative string lights at the trade fair and came in contact with the wire.

He was rushed to the trauma care center set up in the Baliyatra ground, for resuscitation. Later, he was shifted to the SCB Medical College & Hospital, for super specialty care. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.