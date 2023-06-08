Minor Boy Dies After Being Pulled Out From Rohtas Bridge Pillar In Bihar

An 11-year-old boy who was trapped between a slab and a pillar of a bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas district died on the way to the hospital after he was rescued on Thursday.

The rescue operation was led by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). An operation to rescue the trapped boy began on Wednesday, two days after he was reported as missing.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bikranganj, Upendra Pal, told news agency ANI that the rescue operation to free the boy from the bridge went on for around 12 to 14 hours.

Earlier, the boy’s father said that he was “mentally challenged” and had gone missing two days ago. While a search for the boy was on, a woman informed the family that he was stuck between pillar No. 1 of a bridge built over the Son river and a slab.

In another incident, a two-and-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 300-foot borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore, was pulled out after a 55-hour operation. However, she was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

The girl, named Srishti, fell into the borewell around 1 pm on Tuesday. Initially trapped at a depth of approximately 40 feet, she unfortunately slid further down to about 100 feet due to vibrations caused by the rescue machinery.