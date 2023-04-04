Minor Boy Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Truck In City

Bhubaneswar: A minor boy died after being hit by a speeding truck in the Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased was not know immediately.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the boy was riding a bicycle when a truck hit him from the rear killing him on the spot.

After mowing down the minor, the driver fled from the spot.

Later, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.