Minor Boy Charred To Death As House Catches Fire

Sonepur: A nine-year-old boy was charred to death after the house he was in caught fire at Sankara village in the district.

The deceased boy has been identified as Babusan Gurudia.

According to sources, the incident took place when Babusan’s father, Tikalal, was preparing tea on a stove when the gas cylinder suddenly caught fire. Within minutes, the flames engulfed the entire house.

While Tikalal and his wife managed to escape the burning house, Babusan was trapped in the inferno.

On being informed about the mishap, Fire department officials rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

The boy sustained critical burn injuries in the mishap and rushed to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, sources said.