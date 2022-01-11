Minor Boy Busy Playing Mobile Games Run Over By Train

Balasore: A minor boy engaged in playing games on the mobile phone was crushed to death by a train in Bahanaga locality of Balasore district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Ashesh, son of Purnachandra Mohanty, from Nuapada village in Bahanaga tehsil.

According to reports, the incident took place while the minor was sitting on the Nuapada railway track near Panapana railway station and playing a game on his mobile when a train rammed into him from the back. Subsequently, he died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

Following the incident, a pal of gloom has descended in the village.