Minor Boy ‘Abducted’ From Rooftop In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Some unidentified miscreants have allegedly abducted a minor boy from the rooftop of their house at Shastri Nagar area here on Wednesday.

The minor has been identified as Ashutosh Das, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 in the city.

According to available information, Ashutosh was playing on the terrace of their house but did not return. Following this, the family members of the minor boy launched a frantic search to trace him but in vain.

With no option left, the kin of the schoolboy lodged a complaint with the Kharavela Nagar police station alleging abduction.